James Comey leaked information to press days after Donald Trump tweet

Former FBI Director James Comey said under oath Thursday that he orchestrated a leak regarding his memos on meetings with President Donald Trump.

During his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey revealed that he had asked a friend, identified by Reuters as Columbia law professor Daniel C. Richman, to leak the contents of memos documenting his interactions with Trump.

“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of a memo with the reporter,” Comey said. “I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”

Comey said he handed over the memos days after the president suggested on Twitter he has secret recordings of Oval Office conversations.

“James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” read Trump’s tweet on May 12.

“The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I better hope there’s not tapes,” Comey said. “I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape.”

