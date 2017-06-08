Watch live: James Comey testifies about Trump, Russia before Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and is expected to be asked about the alleged ties between U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Watch a live stream of the James Comey testimony in the video player.

The much-anticipated testimony has been a long time coming, it’s a chance to hear Comey’s side of the story. Trump first fired Comey on May 9, 2017. While Trump called him a showboat and slammed Comey on Twitter, the public only heard Comey’s side of the story through friends and sources who spoke to the media.

One day before the hearing, Comey submitted his opening statements to the Committee, which can be read on its website.

Comey is expected to answer questions regarding Trump’s influence on the FBI’s investigation into Russian ties with Trump’s campaign, as well as the circumstances of his firing. He may also face questions about the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, which became a major issue when Comey informed Congress about a new batch of emails found on an aide’s computer just weeks before election day.

You can watch the live stream of Comey’s testimony at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Follow along with our live blog below: