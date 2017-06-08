Watch live: James Comey testifies about Trump, Russia before Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and is expected to be asked about the alleged ties between U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.
The much-anticipated testimony has been a long time coming, it’s a chance to hear Comey’s side of the story. Trump first fired Comey on May 9, 2017. While Trump called him a showboat and slammed Comey on Twitter, the public only heard Comey’s side of the story through friends and sources who spoke to the media.
One day before the hearing, Comey submitted his opening statements to the Committee, which can be read on its website.
Comey is expected to answer questions regarding Trump’s influence on the FBI’s investigation into Russian ties with Trump’s campaign, as well as the circumstances of his firing. He may also face questions about the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, which became a major issue when Comey informed Congress about a new batch of emails found on an aide’s computer just weeks before election day.
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee.
Trump will dispute key parts of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony. That’s according to a person close to the president’s legal team.
The person says the president disputes Comey’s claim that he asked him for loyalty. Trump also disputes Comey’s account of a conversation about the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. The person demanded anonymity because the person is not authorized to be named in a discussion about legal strategy. (AP)
Trump’s outside counsel Marc Kasowitz will be at the White House Thursday to monitor fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to Congress.
The president is expected to watch some of Comey’s remarks to lawmakers. His public schedule is largely clear until the afternoon.
Kasowitz is a longtime Trump lawyer. He was recently tapped to handle all inquiries related to the investigations into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia – a move intended to distance the White House from the FBI and congressional probes. (AP)
Bars across the U.S. have billed Comey’s testimony as the “Super Bowl of Washington.”
From a $10 “FBI” breakfast special and “impeachmint” cocktails to $5 Russian vodka shots — television “watch parties” beckoned political junkies away from the morning rush hour to taverns, restaurants and living rooms to view an event some likened to the “Super Bowl of Washington.” (Reuters)
An enormous line stretches down the hall outside the room
where Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
The ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee
says former FBI director James Comey’s account of his conversations with the president about the Russia investigation are “disturbing.”
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia will emphasize at Thursday’s
committee hearing that the American people need to realize that what happened was that a president asked an FBI director to drop an ongoing investigation into a former national security adviser.
Warner released excerpts of his opening remarks to the committee ahead of the hearing.
Warner says that in violation of clear guidelines put in
place after Watergate to prevent any whiff of political interference by the White House in FBI investigations, President Donald Trump also called Comey twice to ask him to lift the cloud of the Russia investigation over his White
House. (AP)
From the decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, to his firing by President Donald Trump – here’s a timeline of the scandals surrounding James Comey.
James Comey’s prepared testimony has been released, the day before the former FBI director testifies about his relationship with President Trump before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Jackson Proskow reports.
Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony that U.S. President Donald Trump expected loyalty and hoped Comey would drop an investigation of a former top aide could bolster obstruction of justice allegations against Trump, several legal experts said.
Such allegations might be used as the basis for impeachment proceedings, some of the analysts said. Any such step would face a steep hurdle, however, as it would require approval by the U.S. House of Representatives, which is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans.
Reuters
Ahead of his public testimony Thursday, James Comey submitted a statement to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that makes several claims about his interactions with Donald Trump.
Reuters picture
