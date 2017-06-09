Economy
June 9, 2017 10:07 am
Updated: June 9, 2017 10:52 am

Calgary unemployment unchanged in May, still the highest in Canada

By Online Reporter  Global News

The labour market rode a surprisingly strong wave of new jobs last month as the country churned out 77,000 full-time positions, Statistics Canada said Friday.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Calgary’s unemployment rate remained steady in May, leaving the city with the highest jobless rate in the country, according to Statistics Canada.

New numbers released on Friday show the jobless rate in the oil and gas hub sat at 9.3 per cent last month, the same as the two months previous and the worst among the 33 metropolitan areas surveyed.

May also marked Calgary’s 11th consecutive month with Canada’s highest unemployment rate.

In Edmonton, the unemployment rate dropped slightly in May to 7.9 per cent from 8.1 per cent the month before.

A look at Calgary’s unemployment rate history:

U+2191.svg  July 2016 – 8.6 per cent (Calgary’s unemployment rate becomes worst in Canada)

U+2191.svg  August 2016 – 9 per cent

U+2191.svg  September 2016 – 9.5 per cent

U+2191.svg October 2016 – 10.2 per cent

U+2191.svg November 2016 – 10.3 per cent

U+2193.svg December 2016 – 10.2 per cent

U+2193.svg January 2017 – 9.8 per cent

U+2193.svg February 2017 – 9.4 per cent

U+2193.svg  March 2017 – 9.3 per cent

 April 2017 – 9.3 per cent

May 2017 – 9.3 per cent

Employment in Alberta was little changed in May, slipping to 7.8 per cent from 7.9 in April. In total, the province added 19,000 new full-time jobs but saw losses in part-time employment.

The national unemployment rate was little changed, climbing 0.1 of a percentage point to 6.6 per cent, despite a surge in new full-time jobs.

