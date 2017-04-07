Calgary’s unemployment rate down in March, still highest in Canada
Calgary’s unemployment rate declined once again in March but remained the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada.
New numbers released on Friday show the jobless rate in the oil and gas hub dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 9.3 per cent last month, the worst among the 33 metropolitan areas surveyed.
March marked Calgary’s fourth straight month where the jobless rate dropped, but ninth consecutive month with Canada’s highest unemployment rate.
A look at Calgary’s unemployment rate history:
July 2016 – 8.6 per cent (Calgary’s unemployment rate becomes worst in Canada)
August 2016 – 9 per cent
September 2016 – 9.5 per cent
October 2016 – 10.2 per cent
November 2016 – 10.3 per cent
December 2016 – 10.2 per cent
January 2017 – 9.8 per cent
February 2017 – 9.4 per cent
In Alberta, the province-wide unemployment rate was little changed in March, sitting at 8.4 percent compared to 8.3 per cent the month before.
The national unemployment rate was also little changed, climbing ever-so-slightly to 6.7 per cent in March from 6.6 per cent in February.
