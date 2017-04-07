Economy
April 7, 2017 10:00 am
Updated: April 7, 2017 10:17 am

Calgary’s unemployment rate down in March, still highest in Canada

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary’s unemployment rate declined once again in March but remained the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada.

New numbers released on Friday show the jobless rate in the oil and gas hub dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 9.3 per cent last month, the worst among the 33 metropolitan areas surveyed.

March marked Calgary’s fourth straight month where the jobless rate dropped, but ninth consecutive month with Canada’s highest unemployment rate.

A look at Calgary’s unemployment rate history:

U+2191.svg July 2016 – 8.6 per cent (Calgary’s unemployment rate becomes worst in Canada)

U+2191.svg August 2016 – 9 per cent

U+2191.svg September 2016 – 9.5 per cent

U+2191.svg October 2016 – 10.2 per cent

U+2191.svg November 2016 – 10.3 per cent

U+2193.svg December 2016 – 10.2 per cent

U+2193.svg January 2017 – 9.8 per cent

U+2193.svg February 2017 – 9.4 per cent

U+2193.svg  March 2017 – 9.3 per cent

In Alberta, the province-wide unemployment rate was little changed in March, sitting at 8.4 percent compared to 8.3 per cent the month before.

The national unemployment rate was also little changed, climbing ever-so-slightly to 6.7 per cent in March from 6.6 per cent in February.

