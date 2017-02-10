Calgary remains Canadian city with highest unemployment rate amid decrease to 9.8%

Calgary’s unemployment rate fell 0.3 per cent last month to land at 9.8 per cent, according to Statistics Canada data released Friday.
While the decrease was welcome news, Calgary’s rate has remained the highest of any major urban area in Canada for more than half a year.
The Canadian unemployment rate fell to 6.8 per cent from 6.9 per cent in December, while Alberta employment remained flat in January with part-time gains offsetting losses in full-time jobs.
Province-wide, unemployment increased to 8.8 per cent. Statistics Canada attributed the 0.3 per cent increase to the climb in number of people looking for work.
Employment in Alberta was “little changed” on a year-over-year basis, the organization said.
September 2016 – 9.6 per cent
October 2016 – 10.1 per cent
November 2016 – 10.2 per cent
December 2016 – 10.1 per cent
January 2017 – 9.8 per cent
SURVIVING THE SLUMP: How to find ‘survival work’ to pay your bills
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments