Pedalheads teaches kids cycling skills and safety

They always say ‘it’s like riding a bike,’ you never forget what you learn.

But learning in the first place is the tough part for kids, but mostly for parents.

A new biking summer camp, hosted by Pedalheads, aims to help both with that.

On Wednesday, they held a mini camp at Selwyn House.

There are four levels to the camp: kids aged 3-10 can learn from the most basic skills such as keeping stable to going over obstacles and ultimately getting off training wheels to actually do street biking.

Kids also learn all about the road’s safety rules.

“We have constantly developed a program with educational professionals to really get the kids in a really fun environment,” Pedalheads’ Ben Hall said.

Every day, they have a different theme. An obstacle course becomes “ocean” and kids need to avoid hitting “the coral,” represented by traffic cones.

Along the way, they find friends like turtles and crabs they need to feed.

The goal is to encourage a healthy active lifestyle in kids and also save parents the stress of playing the role of teachers.

“It’s hard to teach your own kids to bike so it’s nice to have people who are passionate about the sport teach your kids,” Sarah Tabba, a mother of twins said.

The full camp program begins June 26.

There are three locations: Beaconsfield, Westmount and Côte Saint-Luc.

Registration is open on their website.