Nova Scotia school cancels BBQ after ‘dozens’ of students develop gastrointestinal illness

Hammonds Plains Consolidated School has postponed a Family BBQ planned for Thursday after a large number of people developed cases of a gastrointestinal illness.

According to a letter from the Nova Scotia Health Authority, sent home with parents of children at the school, students have reported symptoms including fever, diarrhea, loose or watery stool, vomiting, stomach cramps, and upset stomach.

READ MORE: Cruise ship carrying people sick with suspected norovirus arrives in Halifax

Family BBQ is postponed until next Thursday due to a large number of cases of stomach flu @HRSB_Official Story continues below — Hammonds Plains Cons (@hpcs4) June 8, 2017

“There are number of students at Hammonds Plains Consolidated who were absent from school today due to suspected illness. I don’t know exactly how many but dozens for sure,” wrote Doug Hadley in an email to Global News.

According to the letter, Nova Scotia Public Health and Nova Scotia Environment are investigating the cause of the illness.

READ MORE: Gastrointestinal virus outbreak reported at Site C worker camp

All students and staff are now being advised to wash their hands after going to the washroom and before eating.

If anyone develops watery diarrhea in the next few days, the health authority is recommending that the child be stay home until 48 hours after the symptoms have ended.