Gastrointestinal virus outbreak reported at Site C worker camp

An outbreak of a gastrointestinal infection virus has been reported at the worker accommodation camp for the Site C clean energy project.

BC Hydro sent out an alert Saturday morning, and confirmed that nine workers have been affected by the outbreak so far. Those workers have been taken off their shifts and will not return until cleared by medical personnel on site.

First Nations communities in the area have been contacted, along with the environmental health officer for Northern Health.

Measures are currently being taken to clean common touch surfaces throughout the camp, particularly within the site’s Two Rivers worker accommodation lodge. All other workers have been alerted to the situation and are being told to wash their hands regularly and report any illnesses.

According to statistics released by BC Hydro in December, over 1,800 people are currently working on location for the Site C project as of October 2016.

The $470-million Two Rivers facility, which opened in October 2016, includes a health clinic staffed with around-the-clock medical personnel.

More to come…