June 8, 2017 8:23 am

20-year-old arrested, charged in Laval shooting

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A 20-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Laval, Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
Laval police have confirmed that 20-year-old Dylan Denis was arrested and charged after a shooting outside of the Cartier Metro station left a 15-year-old girl injured.

Denis appeared in court Wednesday and faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

The incident took place on May 30 around 12:30 a.m. following a verbal altercation involving a group of people.

