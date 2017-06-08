20-year-old arrested, charged in Laval shooting
Laval police have confirmed that 20-year-old Dylan Denis was arrested and charged after a shooting outside of the Cartier Metro station left a 15-year-old girl injured.
Denis appeared in court Wednesday and faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm, aggravated assault and breach of probation.
The incident took place on May 30 around 12:30 a.m. following a verbal altercation involving a group of people.
