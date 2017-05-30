Crime
May 30, 2017 8:09 am

15-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in Laval

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot outside of the Cartier metro station in Laval early Tuesday morning.

A A

A 15-year-old girl was struck by a bullet outside of the Cartier metro station in Laval early Tuesday morning.

The girl was walking away from a verbal altercation involving a group of people she was with around 12:30 a.m.

She was struck in the stomach by a bullet fired near the group.

READ MORE: Laval police investigate Chomedey shooting

Story continues below

The incident happened as she was walking to an entrance to the metro station across the street from the group with a couple of her friends.

“She was transported to hospital right away because she is a minor,” said Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova.

“Doctors say that this is a non-life-threatening injury, however she will be hospitalized for a few days to recover.”

Police found another bullet casing lodged in a vehicle nearby and combed the area for more evidence.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in Laval nightclub shooting

Laval police don’t have any suspects yet but were talking to witnesses on Tuesday morning.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Franco Di Genova
Laval police
Laval shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News