15-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in Laval

A 15-year-old girl was struck by a bullet outside of the Cartier metro station in Laval early Tuesday morning.

The girl was walking away from a verbal altercation involving a group of people she was with around 12:30 a.m.

She was struck in the stomach by a bullet fired near the group.

The incident happened as she was walking to an entrance to the metro station across the street from the group with a couple of her friends.

“She was transported to hospital right away because she is a minor,” said Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova.

“Doctors say that this is a non-life-threatening injury, however she will be hospitalized for a few days to recover.”

Police found another bullet casing lodged in a vehicle nearby and combed the area for more evidence.

Laval police don’t have any suspects yet but were talking to witnesses on Tuesday morning.