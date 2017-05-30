15-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in Laval
A 15-year-old girl was struck by a bullet outside of the Cartier metro station in Laval early Tuesday morning.
The girl was walking away from a verbal altercation involving a group of people she was with around 12:30 a.m.
She was struck in the stomach by a bullet fired near the group.
The incident happened as she was walking to an entrance to the metro station across the street from the group with a couple of her friends.
“She was transported to hospital right away because she is a minor,” said Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova.
“Doctors say that this is a non-life-threatening injury, however she will be hospitalized for a few days to recover.”
Police found another bullet casing lodged in a vehicle nearby and combed the area for more evidence.
Laval police don’t have any suspects yet but were talking to witnesses on Tuesday morning.
