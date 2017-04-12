Crime
April 12, 2017 7:09 am
Updated: April 12, 2017 7:11 am

Laval police investigate Chomedy shooting

Laval police are investigating an early morning shooting in Chomedy that sent a 24 -year-old man to hospital. Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Police in Laval are investigating after an early morning shooting in a residential area in Chomedy.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man is not cooperating with the investigation.

Officers were still on scene early Wednesday morning.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

