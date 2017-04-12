Laval police investigate Chomedy shooting
Police in Laval are investigating after an early morning shooting in a residential area in Chomedy.
Police say the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim, 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man is not cooperating with the investigation.
Officers were still on scene early Wednesday morning.
No information about a possible suspect has been released.
