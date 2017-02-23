Suspect arrested in Laval nightclub shooting

Laval police have arrested a 30-year-old man they believe was involved in a shooting at the Lounge Soouund nightclub in Laval’s Chomedy district Wednesday night.

Man in his 30's got shot in the upper body, in Souunnd Club & Lounge on Curé-Labelle boul, in Laval. Life not in danger. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/YdpVKofF4Y — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) February 23, 2017

Police said they fielded several 911 calls reporting that gunshots had been fired inside the club at around 10 p.m. ET.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the chest.

The victim was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spent the overnight hours at the scene of the shooting interviewing witnesses.

Investigators were still at the club Thursday morning, scouring the scene for additional clues.

Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova said the suspect was arrested in the area after fleeing the club on foot.

He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day Thursday.

Officers are also hoping to meet with the victim, as soon as his health allows.

While the motive behind the assault is unknown, witnesses said the men were involved in a verbal fight before the shooting.

According to Di Genova, police are on the lookout for other potential suspects.