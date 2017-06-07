Bars across U.S. to host ‘Covfefe’ parties for Comey’s testimony at Trump-Russia hearing

Bars across the United States will open early Thursday to throw “watch parties” for James Comey‘s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

These types of parties are generally reserved for big sporting events or award shows. But bar owners hope drink specials will entice people in to watch the “Super Bowl of Washington.”

In D.C., the Union Pub plans to offer free drinks to patrons every time U.S. President Donald Trump tweets about Comey during his testimony or up until 4 p.m.

Across town, Shaw’s Tavern will offer the “Comey Hearing Covfefe.” Specials include $5 Russian vodka flavours and $10 “FBI” sandwiches.

In Houston, the Axelrad bar has labelled the event “Comey Testimony Viewing – the SUPER BOWL of Washington” on Facebook.

“We will also have $1 off our political drinks including ‘impeachmint’ and ‘bad hombre,’ the bar noted.

WATCH: ‘It raises this to an almost Watergate-like level’: Sen. Ron Wyden on Comey’s written testimony

Aces in San Francisco is just one of a handful of bars that will open at 6 a.m. PT to watch the Comey show. It’s offering its patrons “$5 Irish Covfefe’s” during Comey’s testimony.

“It doesn’t interest me, but somebody will be interested,” bartender Jason Bow told SF Gate.com.

“Is it good for the bar business? Everything is good for the bar business. When things are good, you drink. When things are bad, you drink. That’s what alcohol’s for.”

“It’s important for us to be well informed,” bartender Darren “Buddy” Jaques told Reuters. He works at the Mix, where the TVs will be tuned in to the hearing.