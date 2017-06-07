Crime
Man wanted in Saskatchewan stabbings caught in Alberta

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for two stabbings in Prince Albert caught by police in Alberta.

A man wanted by Prince Albert police on a Canada-wide warrant for two stabbings in the northern Saskatchewan city has been caught in Alberta.

Phillip Peter Charles, 33, was arrested on June 6, 2017 by Provost RCMP in Edmonton.

He has since been turned over to Prince Albert police custody.

Charles was wanted for two stabbings that happened on Dec. 29, 2016 at different locations.

He is facing a number of charges including wounding and/or endangering life, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He was previously wanted for break and enter, mischief, and breach of recognizance.

Charles is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

