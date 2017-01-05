Man wanted by Prince Albert, Sask. police after two separate stabbings

The same man is wanted by Prince Albert, Sask., police for two separate stabbings on Dec. 29, 2016.

Just before 3 a.m. CT, officers were called to a residence in the 800-block of 5th Street East where a man was found suffering from two stab wounds. He was taken to Victoria Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The second stabbing was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 900-block of Central Avenue. Another male victim was found suffering from a stab wound and was also taken by Parkland Ambulance to hospital.

Phillip Peter Charles, 33, is wanted for both acts of violence. He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police officials said Charles is also wanted Canada-wide for breach of statutory release conditions as well as break and enter, mischief and breach of court order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.