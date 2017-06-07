Crime
June 7, 2017 10:40 am
Updated: June 7, 2017 11:31 am

Parking enforcement officer testifies at sex assault trial of 3 Toronto police officers

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this artist's sketch, lawyer Joanne Mulcahy (left) questions Det.- Sgt. Jeffrey Attenborough (right) in front of Justice Anne Molloy at the sexual assault trial for Toronto police officers (bottom, left to right) Joshua Cabero, Sameer Kara and Leslie Nyznik in Toronto on Monday, June 5, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
A A

TORONTO – A female parking enforcement officer is testifying today at the trial of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting her after a night of partying.

The Crown alleges the officers had sex with the woman at a downtown hotel without her consent.

READ MORE: 3 Toronto police officers sexually assaulted colleague after ‘rookie’ night: Crown

Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara have all pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident, which occurred between 12:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2015.

The trial has been shown surveillance video of the three officers and the complainant at various points before and after the alleged incident.

VIDEO: Sexual assault trial involving 3 Toronto police officers begins

The defence has been focusing on the thoroughness of the lead detective on the case as well as some missing video from that night.

The woman cannot be named due to a standard publication ban.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Joshua Cabero
Leslie Nyznik
Sameer Kara
sex assault
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
Toronto Police Sex Assault Trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News