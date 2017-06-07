Parking enforcement officer testifies at sex assault trial of 3 Toronto police officers

TORONTO – A female parking enforcement officer is testifying today at the trial of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting her after a night of partying.

The Crown alleges the officers had sex with the woman at a downtown hotel without her consent.

READ MORE: 3 Toronto police officers sexually assaulted colleague after ‘rookie’ night: Crown

Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara have all pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident, which occurred between 12:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2015.

The trial has been shown surveillance video of the three officers and the complainant at various points before and after the alleged incident.

VIDEO: Sexual assault trial involving 3 Toronto police officers begins

The defence has been focusing on the thoroughness of the lead detective on the case as well as some missing video from that night.

The woman cannot be named due to a standard publication ban.

Back at trial of 3 police officers charged w sex assault of female parking enforcement officer. Complainant to take stand now @globalnewsto — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017

Alleged victim says she wanted to go to "rookie buy night" invited by Sameer Kara was a bit hesistant b/c another PEO said she might not go — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017

She says she knew Leslie Nyznik to say hello. Arrived at CC Lounge around 9. Joined her platoon. Only 1 other woman there. Drank rum & coke — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017

Complainant: officers were pretty intoxicated Crown: Sameer Kara? C: he was very intoxicated. (SK & I) had a shot of tequila before we left — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017

Sameer Kara tried to kiss complainant on lips before leaving CC. She turned head. Both had a shot of tequila when they arrived at Pravda — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017

Joined group at Pravda vodka bar and had a cranberry & vodka which was handed to her by officer. Then went to bar ordered cran vodka with SK — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017

At bar, "there was a kiss" btwn complainant & SK. They ordered tequila shots. She had her shot & his. He said he couldn't. Not feeling well — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017

Went outside bar, Kara got sick. SK went back to Westin w/ another officer. She went back inside told Nyznik "you're responsible for me now" — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017

Complainant says group decided to go to Brass Rail. At BR had one more cran & vodka before leaving with Joshua Cabero & Nyznik in cab — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017

Complainant says she had sudden headache, tunnel vision, knew she couldn't drink more. Thought they were going back to hotel to wake up Kara — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 7, 2017