Trailer fire Surrey
June 7, 2017 8:40 am
Updated: June 7, 2017 8:43 am

2 men taken to hospital after trailer catches fire in Surrey

By Online News Producer  Global News

Smoke could be seen billowing out of this trailer in Surrey early this morning.

Global News
Two men are recovering in hospital this morning after escaping a trailer fire in Surrey.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of a trailer at Crestway Bays Mobile Home Park just after 2 a.m.

There was concern the fire would spread to other units and several homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Luckily, crews were able to contain the fire to just one trailer.

The two men were treated for burns on their arms and taken to hospital.

“The crews were initially doing a defensive attack as trailers are close together in here,” said Surrey Fire Service battalion chief Richard Ellis. “Crews did a good job protecting them and there was no damage to them.”

