2 men taken to hospital after trailer catches fire in Surrey

Two men are recovering in hospital this morning after escaping a trailer fire in Surrey.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of a trailer at Crestway Bays Mobile Home Park just after 2 a.m.

There was concern the fire would spread to other units and several homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Luckily, crews were able to contain the fire to just one trailer.

The two men were treated for burns on their arms and taken to hospital.

“The crews were initially doing a defensive attack as trailers are close together in here,” said Surrey Fire Service battalion chief Richard Ellis. “Crews did a good job protecting them and there was no damage to them.”