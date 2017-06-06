Paris police officer attacked outside Notre Dame cathedral

PARIS – Police in Paris shot and wounded a man who attacked an officer outside the Notre Dame cathedral on Tuesday, the Paris police headquarters said.

Police had earlier said they were dealing with an incident in the courtyard outside the world-famous tourist site and warned the public to stay away.

🔴Parvis de #NotreDame Intervention en cours des effectifs de police, évitez le secteur — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017

Police sources said the officers shot at the man after he had threatened them with a hammer and refused to stop.

Police asking everyone to raise their hands in the church pic.twitter.com/y5KkyWqdWK — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

One officer was lightly injured and the assailant was shot in the thorax, according to one source.

🔴 Parvis de #NotreDame Situation maîtrisée, un policier blessé, l'auteur des faits a été neutralisé et orienté vers un hôpital — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

The counter-terrorism unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation as a result of the incident.

Police shot the assailant who was described as “neutralized” by the interior ministry.

A witness in a flat overlooking the site told BFM TV the attacker could be seen lying motionless on the ground. Armed police sealed off the area.