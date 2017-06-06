Province promises new regulations will reduce school fees for Alberta parents

The province has approved new regulations that it says could reduce school fees by $50 million a year for Alberta families.

The new School Fees and Costs Regulation and the School Transportation Regulation removes school boards’ ability to charge families for instructional supplies or materials and transportation.

School boards will no longer be allowed to charge for textbooks, workbooks, printing, photocopying and paper as well as bus fees for students living 2.4 kilometres or more from their designated school.

Transportation fees will still be charged to families who live closer than the designated distance and parents who choose to enrol their child in a school other than their designated school.

Busing fees have also been eliminated for special-needs students and kindergarten students travelling home over the lunch break.

“Our government is reducing school fees as we work to protect and improve education and make life better for Alberta families. These fees have gone unregulated for too long and most significant increases will now require my review and approval,” Education Minister David Eggen said.

“We will continue to work with parents, school boards and other education partners to make even further reductions to fees in the years ahead.”

The new rules also require school boards wanting to increase fees by more than five per cent year-over-year to receive ministerial approval.