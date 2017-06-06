Investigation underway after body found at Condie Nature Refuge, NW of Regina

The discovery of a body northwest of Regina Monday night is under investigation.
Few details have been released but the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Section have been brought in to assist White Butte RCMP in their investigation.
Officials say the body was found at the Condie Nature Refuge and that the scene has been secured.
The Condie Nature Refuge is located 20 kilometers northwest of Regina off Highway #11.
