bomb hoax
June 6, 2017 2:31 am

Bomb threat forces plane passengers to leap to the tarmac. But it was a hoax.

By Tom Westbrook and Swati Pandey Reuters

A picture made available Feb. 16, 2016 shows Virgin Australia aircraft on the tarmac at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport, Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 13, 2015.

EPA/BARBARA WALTON
A A

Passengers jumped from a plane at a rural Australian airport on Tuesday when a threatening note, which turned out to be a hoax, was found in the bathroom, police and media said, a day after a siege in Melbourne which police are treating as terrorism.

“Nothing was found, there was no actual threat to anybody, just a note, so there was nothing in it,” a police spokeswoman who declined to give her name told Reuters.

Police said the 68-passenger turboprop plane with 42 passengers on board on a domestic flight was evacuated at the airport in Albury, in southern New South Wales, and a man was arrested.

Australian Associated Press quoted a passenger as saying he heard someone shout: “Leave your luggage. Get out and run, run, run.” It said passengers jumped on to the tarmac.

“Police and emergency services attended Albury airport after receiving information a note was located in the toilet area,” a New South Wales state police spokeswoman Emily Waters told Reuters.

“All passengers disembarked and a man was arrested within five minutes,” Waters said, declining to provide further details.

She did not say what was written on the note.

Virgin Australia said police met the plane on its arrival “due to a security incident on board.” It could not immediately confirm how many passengers were on board.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said police were treating a deadly siege on Monday in the southern city of Melbourne as an “act of terrorism” after a claim by the Islamic State group that one of its fighters was the gunman responsible.

READ MORE: Turkish Airlines flight to Toronto evacuated after suspicious note discovered

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
australia bomb hoax
australia bomb threat
bomb hoax
bomb hoax australia
bomb hoax virgin australia
Bomb Threat
bomb threat australia
bomb threat virgin australia
virgin australia bomb hoax
virgin australia bomb threat

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News