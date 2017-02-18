Turkish Airlines flight to Toronto evacuated after suspicious note discovered
ISTANBUL – A Turkish Airlines plane in Istanbul was evacuated Saturday after a suspicious note was discovered in one of its bathrooms.
The Turkish Airlines cabin crew found the words “BOMB TO TORONTO” on the bathroom’s wall on Flight TK-17 during its pushback from the gate, a Turkish Airlines press official told The Associated Press. The plane was leaving Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport for Toronto Pearson International Airport.
A new plane has been designated for the flight to Toronto.
