Health
June 5, 2017 8:42 pm

1-year-old boy dies after suspected opioid overdose

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Sept. 12, 2016 photo, vials of naloxone and syringes are shown in Honolulu, Hawaii, that are being distributed in Hawaii to combat drug overdoses. A new Hawaii law allows groups to distribute the life-saving medication. Overdose deaths from prescription painkillers have soared, claiming 165,000 lives in the U.S. since 2000.

AP Photo/Cathy Bussewitz
A A

Authorities say a 1-year-old Ohio boy who was believed to have overdosed on opioids and was revived with an antidote drug has died.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the boy died Sunday night, three days after he overdosed at a home in Akron.

Police say a 9-year-old boy called 911 Thursday evening after noticing that his young brother had stopped breathing. Paramedics gave the younger child one dose of naloxone, and he received another at a hospital and resumed breathing on his own.

Police say the child’s mother fled and was later arrested on an unrelated warrant.

READ MORE: Edmonton mother charged with murder after 11-day-old daughter dies of lethal dose of meth

Authorities didn’t immediately release the identity of the child who died. An autopsy was planned.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
akron ohio opioid overdose
boy drug overdose
boy opioid overdose
drug overdose boy
ohio opioid overdose
opioid overdose
opioid overdose akron ohio
opioid overdose ohio

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News