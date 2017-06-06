Calgary Stampeders 2017 season: 3 players and positions to watch

#IsItJuneYet was a CFL hashtag that was trending last month on Twitter.

The Calgary Stampeders open defence of their Western conference championship this month and despite some off-season changes, they are considered the team to beat.

“I was very happy with what we did last season, but it didn’t define us,” quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell said. “What defines you is the last game of the season: who’s the last one standing? And it wasn’t us. Every time I step onto the field this season – that will motivate me.”

Mitchell is coming off a season where he completed 68 per cent of his passes for 5,385 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was named a West All-Star, a CFL All-Star and the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player. Is it possible for him to get any better?

“He will and the funny part is, he’s always trying to get better,” quarterback coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “Obviously if you’re driven to get better and you can take the coaching and not look for a pat on the back all the time—which Bo does—I think you strive and get better. It’s also a respect factor and a pride thing.

“Bo wants to be the best he can be every day and it’s pretty easy to get better when you are working that way.”

While Stampeder coaches and fans are not too concerned about Mitchell, there are major red flags on the offensive line.

The best lineman in the country, right tackle Derek Dennis, bolted to the Saskatchewan Roughriders during free agency. Former first-round draft pick Karl Lavoie retired. Shane Bergman hurt his knee during an off-season workout and veteran left tackle Dan Federkeil had off-season surgery to repair a torn labrum.

One of the key off-season signings for general manager John Hufnagel was fourth-year centre Pierre Lavertu. The rumour mill had the former 2014 first-overall pick homesick and wanting to play closer to home in Montreal. The problem is Lavertu is coming off an injury-plagued season, making only eight starts. A healthy season is imperative to this team’s success.

Here are three players and positions to watch as training camp unfolds and the team kicks off their pre-season schedule versus the BC Lions at McMahon Stadium.

1) Defensive tackle Randy Colling

Colling is not your typical rookie. He has played four years in the Arena Football League for the Cleveland Gladiators before the team made him the first pick – sixth overall in the 2017 CFL draft. He attended mini-camps with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers before signing a futures contract with the Buffalo Bills.

He also spent time with the New York Giants. He was born in the U.S. but he recently obtained his Canadian citizenship, qualifying for national status.

There is a spot open on the defensive line as Junior Turner recovers from surgery and starts the season on the injury list.

Week 1 of camp was not great for Colling as he waited for a new knee brace to arrive. As a result, the Stamps signed former University of Calgary product Mike Klassen. Now the battle will really heat up.

2) Receiver Lamar Durant

The 2016 season hit a minor road bump early as Durant suffered an ankle injury in Week 1. While his numbers were OK, the Simon Fraser grad is now heading into his third season and expectations are very high.

There will be an intense battle for two national starting positions at receiver. Former U of C standout Anthony Parker is the incumbent.

Veteran Rory Kohlert was signed as a free agent and head coach Dave Dickenson is also expecting a huge improvement from second year player Juwan Brescasin.

3) Quarterback Ricky Stanzi

Although he’s listed as No. 4 on the depth chart and likely a long shot to make the roster behind Mitchell Gale and Andrew Buckley, the organization is very high on the player who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2011 National Football League draft.

“One thing I always chuckle about with guys coming with NFL pedigrees – they think they’re going to come up and dominate!” laughed Dickenson. “Ricky didn’t think that at all. He just wants a chance to play. He’s a pro, he’s not a young kid (he’s 27) and I think he’s a student of the game.”

Father’s Day on June 18 will be a special day in the Calgary Stampeder locker room. Six players became dads in the off season. Bo Levi Mitchell, Jerome Messam, Rene Paredes and Deron Mayo – all for the first time. Rob Cote and Joshua Bell celebrated the birth of their second.

Happy Father’s Day and enjoy the season!