Tick season: How to properly remove, avoid ticks and prevent bites

Ticks are little creatures that may appear to be harmless, but an infected tick could be hazardous to your health.

A tick can transmit infections, such as Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that can cause facial palsy, liver damage and other health problems in humans.

Statistics from the the Canadian government show the number of reported cases of Lyme disease is on the rise in Canada.

In 2016, preliminary data shows there were 841 cases of the disease, compared to 144 cases back in 2009.

So what can you do if a tick latches onto you?

The Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation (CanLyme) recently started selling tick removal kits.

It’s equipped with multiple tweezers, a magnifying glass, container and a tick identification card – everything you need to safely remove a tick.

“It’s really important to have this kit in your first aid kit, in your backpack, or in your glove box,” said Jim Wilson, president of the foundation. “Ticks are increasing in numbers from coast to coast.

“In fact, this year was a bad year for ticks in just about every province.”

The kits are $16 and they’re sold mostly online.

Wilson says in recent years, tick encounters have become much more frequent, so it’s important to be prepared.

“You’re going to be running into ticks in your lifetime,” he said. “Whereas many people have never seen a tick, you’re going to start seeing them now.”

If you don’t have the kit, pediatric infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Marie-Astrid Lefebvre, says you can also safely remove a tick with common household items.

“You’re supposed to use a fine-tip tweezer,” she said. “It’s important to grab the tick as close to the surface of the skin as possible, and then to remove it, holding up, applying a steady pressure upwards.”

Lefebvre says after you remove the tick, it’s important to treat the skin with soap and water or an alcohol swab.

“You can find a lot of things on the internet. But it’s not recommended to apply any kind of cream, Vaseline or oil, to the surface of the skin.”

The very best way to avoid infection altogether is by knowing how to prevent tick bites.

Experts advise people to apply insect repellent to clothing and skin, wear light-coloured clothing and most importantly, to always check for ticks when you spend a lot of time outdoors.