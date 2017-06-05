Dougald Lamont running for helm of Manitoba Liberals

The race for the leadership of the Manitoba Liberal Party has a second candidate.

Dougald Lamont says he is entering the race that will be decided at the party’s Oct. 23 convention.

Lamont ran in 2013 and finished a distant second to Rana Bokhari, who stepped down after last year’s election that saw the Liberals win three of the 57 legislature seats.

READ MORE: Manitoba Liberal Party leader Rana Bokhari stepping down

Lamont says he is getting in the race earlier his time and is hopeful because he is more of a known quantity to provincial Liberals.

The only other candidate so far is Cindy Lamoureux, a 25-year-old who was first elected to the legislature last year.

READ MORE: Cindy Lamoureux announces her run for Manitoba Liberal leadership

Lamont owns a small digital media company and is also a lecturer in government-business relations at the University of Winnipeg.