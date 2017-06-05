Politics
June 5, 2017
Updated: June 5, 2017 3:24 pm

Dougald Lamont running for helm of Manitoba Liberals

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dougald Lamont has put his name in to run for the leader of the Manitoba Liberals.

The race for the leadership of the Manitoba Liberal Party has a second candidate.

Dougald Lamont says he is entering the race that will be decided at the party’s Oct. 23 convention.

Lamont ran in 2013 and finished a distant second to Rana Bokhari, who stepped down after last year’s election that saw the Liberals win three of the 57 legislature seats.

Lamont says he is getting in the race earlier his time and is hopeful because he is more of a known quantity to provincial Liberals.

The only other candidate so far is Cindy Lamoureux, a 25-year-old who was first elected to the legislature last year.

Lamont owns a small digital media company and is also a lecturer in government-business relations at the University of Winnipeg.

