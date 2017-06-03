Memorial service to be held for fallen fire chief in Cache Creek

The community of Cache Creek will say a final goodbye to their fallen fire chief on Saturday.

More than a thousand people are expected to attend the celebration of life for Clayton Cassidy.

He had been missing since May 5, believed to have been swept away by a fast-moving creek while checking on rising water levels.

His body was recovered last weekend by members of the Ashcroft Fire Department.

His remains were located a short distance away from the bridge washout area where he vanished.

Cassidy, who has been with the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years, was honoured with the Medal of Good Citizenship in 2016. He was awarded the medal for helping Cache Creek residents following the town’s devastating flood in 2015.

Along with being head of the volunteer fire department, Cassidy was involved in the community as a minor coach in hockey, soccer and softball.

Cassidy was 59 years old.

Saturday’s service begins at 2 p.m. in Cache Creek Park.