WATCH: Steamed B.C. clams with lemongrass, garlic and chilies

Steamed B.C. clams with lemongrass, garlic and chilies

Serves eight as an appetizer

4 lbs (2 kg) manila or savoury clams

2 stalks lemon grass

2 tbsp (30 ml) canola oil

2 shallots (about ½ cup) thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 small green chilies, thinly sliced

½ cup (125 ml) lime juice, plus edges for garnish

¼ cup (50 ml) fish sauce

½ cup (125 ml) loosely packed chopped cilantro

Rinse clams under cold water and drain well.

Remove harder outer dryer leaves from lemongrass and set aside. Finely slice bottom 4 to 5 inches of the firm stalks and set aside. Place the outer leaves and top of the uncut stalks into a large pot. Add ½-inch water and bring to a boil Add clams and steam covered, until clams open, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain well, discarding the leaves and any unopened clams. Set clams aside.

Add the canola oil, sliced lemongrass, shallots garlic and chilies. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring, until fragrant and shallots start to turn golden, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and gently stir in the clams. Mix together lime juice and fish sauce and drizzle over clams. Transfer to a warm serving bowl and garnish with cilantro and lime wedges.