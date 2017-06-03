Garlic and Chilies
June 3, 2017 1:44 pm
Updated: June 3, 2017 1:47 pm

WATCH: Steamed B.C. clams with lemongrass, garlic and chilies

By Global News

WATCH: June is BC Seafood month. Chef Nathan Fong shows Lynn Colliar and Squire Barnes how to make clams with lemongrass, garlic and chilies. Fong is one of dozens of chefs taking part in the BC Shellfish and Seafood Festival in Comox June 9 to 18, 2017.

A A

Steamed B.C. clams with lemongrass, garlic and chilies

Serves eight as an appetizer

4 lbs (2 kg) manila or savoury clams
2 stalks lemon grass
2 tbsp (30 ml) canola oil
2 shallots (about ½ cup) thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, finely minced
2 small green chilies, thinly sliced
½ cup (125 ml) lime juice, plus edges for garnish
¼ cup (50 ml) fish sauce
½ cup (125 ml) loosely packed chopped cilantro

Rinse clams under cold water and drain well.

Remove harder outer dryer leaves from lemongrass and set aside. Finely slice bottom 4 to 5 inches of the firm stalks and set aside. Place the outer leaves and top of the uncut stalks into a large pot. Add ½-inch water and bring to a boil Add clams and steam covered, until clams open, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain well, discarding the leaves and any unopened clams. Set clams aside.

Add the canola oil, sliced lemongrass, shallots garlic and chilies. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring, until fragrant and shallots start to turn golden, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and gently stir in the clams. Mix together lime juice and fish sauce and drizzle over clams. Transfer to a warm serving bowl and garnish with cilantro and lime wedges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Garlic and Chilies
Global News Morning
Recipe
Steamed BC Clams with Lemongrass

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News