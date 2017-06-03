WATCH: Steamed B.C. clams with lemongrass, garlic and chilies
Serves eight as an appetizer
4 lbs (2 kg) manila or savoury clams
2 stalks lemon grass
2 tbsp (30 ml) canola oil
2 shallots (about ½ cup) thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, finely minced
2 small green chilies, thinly sliced
½ cup (125 ml) lime juice, plus edges for garnish
¼ cup (50 ml) fish sauce
½ cup (125 ml) loosely packed chopped cilantro
Rinse clams under cold water and drain well.
Remove harder outer dryer leaves from lemongrass and set aside. Finely slice bottom 4 to 5 inches of the firm stalks and set aside. Place the outer leaves and top of the uncut stalks into a large pot. Add ½-inch water and bring to a boil Add clams and steam covered, until clams open, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain well, discarding the leaves and any unopened clams. Set clams aside.
Add the canola oil, sliced lemongrass, shallots garlic and chilies. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring, until fragrant and shallots start to turn golden, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and gently stir in the clams. Mix together lime juice and fish sauce and drizzle over clams. Transfer to a warm serving bowl and garnish with cilantro and lime wedges.
