Crime
June 3, 2017 12:15 pm

1 person taken to hospital after early-morning shooting in Edmonton

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Shooting in northwest Edmonton on June 3, 2017

Global News
One person is in hospital after a shooting in northwest Edmonton early Saturday morning.

Edmonton police were called to the area of 180 Avenue and 127 Street at around 4 a.m. where they found one person who had been shot.

The individual was taken to hospital and their condition isn’t known.

There were some traffic delays in the area early Saturday morning, but police have since cleared the scene.

– With files from Global News

