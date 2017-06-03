Crime
1 arrested for impaired driving after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle

Toronto police have arrested a man for impaired driving after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Saturday morning. Andrew Collins/Global News

A person has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Toronto’s west end early Saturday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call just before 2 a.m. about two pedestrians struck at Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Police said one victim suffered life-threatening injuries while the other had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested at the scene and is facing charges.

The Toronto Police Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate.

 

Global News