‘You are so strong’: Ariana Grande visits, hugs child victims of Manchester attack

Ariana Grande is set to perform a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday night after the attack that killed 22 people and injured scores of others after her show at Manchester Arena on May 22.

But that show didn’t come before the singer-songwriter paid a visit to child victims of the attack at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Tweets from Friday showed Grande enjoying a visit with various victims of the Manchester attack in their hospital rooms.

The artist gave out hugs and gifts, and even signed someone’s crutch.

Ten-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann was just one of the victims who had a chance to meet Grande.



I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

“She has a big smile anyway but it got even bigger, Ariana gave her a hug and a kiss,” Farrell-Mann’s mother Sharon told the Manchester Evening News.

“She was in awe.”

Grande told another victim, eight-year-old Lily Harrison, “I’m so proud of you. You are so strong,” the Evening News said.

Fourteen-year-old Evie Mills also had a chance to meet the singer:

And so did hospital staff:

It was so emotional watching the children meet their idol! These children and families really are amazing!💕💚 #manchester #rmch @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/wt5AS3agQC — Michelle Grimshaw (@grimmymichelle) June 2, 2017

Grande’s Sunday show is titled the “One Love” benefit concert; proceeds will benefit victims of the Manchester blast.

It will also feature artists such as Coldplay, Katy Perry, Robbie Williams and Pharrell Williams.

They’ll be playing at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, only a few miles away from the Manchester Arena, where the blast happened on May 22.

The concert will be livestreamed on Twitter, as well as Grande’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.