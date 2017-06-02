Ex-Kelowna gymnastics coach admits to child porn offenses

A former Kelowna gymnastics coach has pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges involving some of his students.

Angelo Despotas was charged with several offenses in July 2015.

Despotas is accused of unlawfully recording seven girls, ages eight to 17, where they would be expected to be nude.

A small camera was allegedly hidden inside a garbage can in the female washroom of a gymnastics club.

It was also alleged Despotas took “upskirt” pictures of two unknown females.

In their investigation, police seized ten videos.

After the charges were laid, Despotas’ coaching certificate was suspended by Gymnastics BC.

He sold his Kelowna condo and his bail conditions included a directive to reside with his mother in Toronto.

Despotas was also ordered to have no contact of any kind with children who appear to be under 16 years old, to not access the internet at any time and to not possess any electronic device capable of taking photographs.

Despotas has pleaded guilty to making or publishing child pornography and possessing the illegal images.

He returns to Kelowna court June 8th when a date may be set for sentencing.