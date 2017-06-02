Crime
June 2, 2017
Updated: June 2, 2017 6:16 pm

Victoria police nab break-and-enter suspect after dramatic pursuit near elementary school

Police in Victoria went on a dramatic foot pursuit of a break-and-enter suspect near an elementary school in the James Bay area Friday morning.

Sgt. Kari Cochrane with Victoria Police said officers responded to a report of two “unwanted” people — a man and woman — at Coast Victoria Hotel.

It turned out the duo had broken into a secure area of the hotel and fled.

The officers obtained some descriptions and took chase, eventually locating the two people.

When they tried to apprehend the suspects, the man took off running and tried to hide in the area.

Officers managed to arrest him thanks to a tip from a member of the public.

He could face obstruction charges for running away from police.

The woman who was with him is still missing, after police had to abandon her during the pursuit of the man.

While police were in pursuit of the suspect, nearby James Bay Community School was locked down out of an abundance of caution.

The lockdown was later lifted.
