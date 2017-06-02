Montreal City Hall shines green after U.S. decision to pull out of Paris climate agreement

After U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would be withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre took to Twitter to share a photo of city hall, bathed in green.

“Climate change exists,” he wrote.

“Montreal supports the Paris Accord.”

Coderre also issued a statement saying that, despite the setback of losing the U.S., cities around the world must continue to assume their responsibilities when it comes to climate change and the environment.

Montreal’s mayor isn’t the only politician to speak out about Trump’s announcement.

Friday, Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne admitted she was appalled.

“The reality is the whole world needs to be involved in fighting climate change,” she said.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama expressed regret over the action, saying: “The nations that remain in the Paris agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack.”

Even French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to request that we “make our planet great again.”

We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again. pic.twitter.com/IIWmLEtmxj — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017

The United States was one of 195 nations that agreed to the accord in Paris in December 2015, a deal that Obama was instrumental in brokering.

The withdrawal will align the United States with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the accord.

— with files from Reuters.