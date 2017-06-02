OPP successfully use new GPS dart technology to track down stolen vehicle
A A
A new high-tech method helped the Ontario Provincial Police track down a vehicle that allegedly refused to pull over for officers in London this week.
READ MORE: Ontario police force looking to GPS darts as alternative to dangerous pursuits
Officers say they spotted a pickup truck and trailer on Wednesday and were able to tag it with a GPS dart.
That allowed officers to track it to Waterloo where officers say they recovered a stolen trailer.
Officials say this is the first time the system has been successfully deployed in the province.
The system is aimed at avoiding dangerous chases.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.