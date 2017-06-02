OPP successfully use new GPS dart technology to track down stolen vehicle

A new high-tech method helped the Ontario Provincial Police track down a vehicle that allegedly refused to pull over for officers in London this week.

Officers say they spotted a pickup truck and trailer on Wednesday and were able to tag it with a GPS dart.

That allowed officers to track it to Waterloo where officers say they recovered a stolen trailer.

Officials say this is the first time the system has been successfully deployed in the province.

The system is aimed at avoiding dangerous chases.