Seventh-day Adventist Church issues statement regarding volunteering

Media reports that Karla Homolka was volunteering at a private Montreal school have prompted officials to ease public concerns.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church, which runs the school, says anyone with a criminal record won’t be allowed to volunteer in any capacity on school grounds.

A statement from the church doesn’t mention Homolka by name, but says it has heard the concerns of parents and members of the community.

Earlier this week, City News reported the convicted killer had occasionally volunteered at the school, including supervising a

field trip.

A church official told City that Homolka was not a regular volunteer, and wasn’t allowed to be alone with children.

Homolka and ex-husband Paul Bernardo were arrested in the deaths of Ontario schoolgirls Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the 90s.

Bernardo is serving a life prison sentence, but Homolka served 12 years in prison for manslaughter and was released in 2005.