Convicted killer Karla Homolka volunteers at her children’s Montreal school: reports

Convicted killer Karla Homolka has been occasionally volunteering at her children’s Montreal elementary school.

Greaves Adventist Academy, a private Christian school, says it is aware of Homolka’s past, adding that she is not a regular volunteer and is never left alone with any of the kids, CityNews reports.

However, school superintendent Marc Bouzy told the Montreal Gazette in mid-May that the academy hadn’t received any complaints about Homolka’s involvement at the school.

It was revealed last April that Homolka had been living in Montreal for two years. At the time, a lawyer for Homolka’s victims called the news “upsetting.”

“Knowing that she is in Quebec with three children and living a normal life presents some real problems,” said Tim Danson, lawyer for the French and Mahaffy families, last year to Global News.

At the time, Danson said that he believes the police should make the community aware of Homolka’s whereabouts as she enjoys the normal life his clients will never again have.

“She is able to spend her life with her children; she can tuck them into bed; she can spend the time, she can hold them. My clients can’t do that because she participated in their murder.”

Parents at the school which Homolka’s children were attending at the time, told Global News they were shocked to learn they’d been kept in the dark.

“I’m very disappointed with New Frontiers (school board). It shouldn’t be a secret. It should have been divulged to all the parents,” said parent Maria Faria.

In 1995, Homolka and her then-husband Paul Bernardo were found guilty in the kidnapping, rape and murder of teenagers Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French.

In a plea deal, Homolka was sentenced to 12 years in prison in exchange for testifying against Bernardo. Homolka pleaded guilty to manslaughter and Bernardo was given life in prison.

Since her release from prison in 2005, she changed her name to Leanne Bordelais, has remarried and had children.

Greaves Adventist Academy declined to comment when contacted by Global News. A request to the National Organization of the Seventh Day Adventists had not yet been returned. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

