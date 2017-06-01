COMMENTARY: Murderer Karla Homolka living the life

Tim Danson, lawyer for the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, reminds us that while they continue to mourn the loss of their teenage daughters 25 years ago, one of their killers roams Montreal enjoying her freedom and family.

A family that these precious girls never got to have when their lives were taken in a brutal sex murder by what Danson calls “psychopaths.”

Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka were pretty people who lured girls into their twisted web for their demented pleasure.

One of their victims, Homolka’s own sister, was killed by the pair.

However police could not find the video evidence hidden in their home, evidence Homolka knew could help her cut a sweet deal in the much publicized case.

As a result she has served her 12-year sentence and now lives with her new hubby and three kids, one province over, as if nothing ever happened.

Some will say, she has served her sentence, let her be.

Perhaps.

But I would question any school board or parent that would let her volunteer at their school, which is why she is back in the news.

Yes you could debate everyone deserves a second chance, but you’d be hard pressed to find any support around here, just ask lawyer Tim Danson.