Police look for Surrey man wanted on 3 arrest warrants

Surrey RCMP is re-appealing for public assistance in locating a Surrey man wanted on three arrest warrants for several charges.

Between Dec. 30, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2016, a total of three warrants for seven different charges were issued for Stephen Farmer, who is wanted for charges including driving while prohibited, fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop at an accident and breach of probation.

In December 2016, Farmer was added to the Surrey RCMP’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list, but police have been unable to locate him.

Farmer is described as a 31-year-old black male, 5’8”, 140 pounds, with thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.