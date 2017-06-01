House fire near South Edmonton Common causes ‘extensive damage’

Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that caused “extensive damage” to the back of a home in south Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said it received multiple calls about the fire at 1:40 p.m. from people driving past the smoke near South Edmonton Common.

At 1:41 p.m., crews arrived at a home in the area of 14 Avenue and 104 Street. The fire was ruled under control at 2:16 p.m.

“Upon arrival, they called a working fire – there were visible flames in the back of the home which spread quickly up into the house and the attic,” District Chief Ron Sawchuk said.

Sawchuk said one person was home at the time and was being examined by paramedics but it was not clear whether the person suffered any injuries.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control before it could spread to neighbouring homes. Sawchuk said 24 firefighters were called in to battle the flames.

View a photo gallery of the fire below: