Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Reggie Abercrombie sacrificing time with son to provide for him

He’s made a name for himself entertaining fans at home plate. But Reggie Abercombie’s biggest fan is actually back home.

The outfielder is in his fourth year with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, living a life many can only dream of. It hasn’t been easy though. Abercrombie has had to make several sacrifices along the way including giving up time with his son.

“It’s hard but he understands,” Abercombie said. “Daddy has to go play and make money for him.”

Abercrombie’s professional baseball career stretches 17 seasons. At one point, he was among the game’s best in the majors but now plays year-round just to make a go of it.

“I’ve got winter ball coming up after this season,” Abercrombie said.

“I go play, get all my games in and help everybody win. I also try to teach kids how to play this game.”

On top of mentor, the 36-year-old carries a few other titles. Abercrombie is the American Association’s career home run leader. He was an all-star in 2010 and is also a league champ.

“He brings it to the park everyday,” Goldeyes field manager Rick Forney said. “That energy is infectious. Your young guys look up to that. You don’t have to say much, just follow his actions.”

But with Abercrombie a senior in the sport, who knows for how much longer. Mind you…one person does. His son.

“When he comes to me one day and says I need you home, that’s the time I do that,” Abercrombie said.”