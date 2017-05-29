Winnipeg Goldeyes raise championship banner

The Winnipeg Goldeyes had a little business to take care of ahead of their 24th home opener.

With fireworks shooting into the air, the Goldeyes raised their championship banner on Monday at Shaw Park.

The rain was falling close to game time, but it let up just in time for their championship celebration.

Eight current Goldeyes’ players from their championship team came out to help with the banner raising. Reggie Abercrombie, Edwin Carl, Kevin McGovern, Wes Darvill, David Rohm, Casio Grider, Josh Romanski and Victor Capellan all made their way into the outfield surrounded by fireworks to raise the championship flag.

The Goldeyes’ third championship banner now flies on a flag pole in right field at Shaw Park next to their 2012 championship pennant. They also won the Northern League title in 1994.

The Goldeyes were kicking off their home schedule on Monday night with the start of a four game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

