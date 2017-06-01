Remains of Shuswap man swept away by mudslide recovered

After nearly a month of searching officials have located the remains of 75-year-old Roy Sharp, who was swept away in a mudslide in the Shuswap on May 5.

Sharp was believed be to inside or near his home when the a wall of mud came rushing down onto Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road. The slide swept both him and his home away.

Just a day after the slide the RCMP said they believed Sharp perished, but that the recovery effort to find his body would continue.

“The Salmon Arm RCMP assisted by crews from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Ministry of Transportation and a private local excavation contractor were able to locate and recover the remains of missing person Roy Sharp from the mudslide debris area,” according to an RCMP news release.

Neighbours recount Sharp as “helpful and caring and just a gentle soul and a wonderful man.”

WATCH BELOW: A Shuswap couple escaped a landslide, but their neighbour wasn’t so fortunate. Megan Turcato reports.