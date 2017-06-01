Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer will run to lead united Alberta party

Alberta’s two right-centre parties have yet to complete a merger, but a third candidate has already announced he wants to be leader.

Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer says he will seek the leadership of the new United Conservative Party if it is created after a vote in July.

Schweitzer says Premier Rachel Notley’s policies are making a bad economy worse for Alberta families.

Schweitzer once ran the Manitoba Progressive Conservative race and helped in the leadership race for former Alberta PC premier Jim Prentice.

He had been expected to run in the most recent race for Alberta’s Tory leadership, but dropped out last fall.

Jason Kenney won the race, and he and Wildrose Leader Brian Jean have already announced they will seek the top job of a united party.