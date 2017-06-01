Hudson considers dropping out of commuter train agency

Hudson is slated to pay more than $250,000 to Montreal’s regional commuter rail agency by the end of 2017.
The town has one train leaving in the morning and one heading back at night and doesn’t run weekends.
Additionally, Hudson’s mayor Ed Prevost said the daily ridership is less than 50 people a day.
Coupled with the cost, it’s something he calls “preposterous.”
With the reformulation of the commuter rail agency into a new outfit dubbed the RTM, Prevost said the town is thinking of closing its train station, something that could spell bad news for Hudson commuters.
The problem, according to commuter Stephane Hogue, is a chicken-and-egg dilemma — ridership is low because there aren’t enough trains.
Prevost agreed that the current level of service is insufficient and added the cost isn’t justifiable.
A final decision on whether Hudson will continue to be part of the RTM has yet to be made.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.