Montreal patches part of René Lévesque Blvd. left unpaved because of parked car

Workers have patched part of René Lévesque Boulevard after a photo surfaced Friday showing that a contractor had circled around a parked car to pave the busy street.

The Ville-Marie borough had explained the paving was part of a work blitz before the construction strike began.

Demix Construction, the company paving the roads, wrote in a statement: “Given the circumstances, it was preferable to continue the work by bypassing the vehicle that was inserted in the closure at the last moment than to wait for the towing services.”

The busy boulevard was being paved ahead of the first-ever Montreal Formula E car race, which takes place July 29 and 30.