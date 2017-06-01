Canada
June 1, 2017 10:40 am

Regina woman facing impaired driving charges after 3 car crash

By Global News

A three-vehicle crash in Regina this spring that injured five people has led to charges against a city woman.

Global News
A A

A three-vehicle crash in Regina this spring that injured five people has led to charges against a city woman.

Police say two vehicles were stopped at a red light on April 2nd when a third one travelling at high speed rear-ended them.

The occupants of all three vehicles were hurt.

Muriel Janice Buffalo is facing a total of 15 charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The 52-year-old accused has been released and will appear in court July 12th.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Impaired Driving
Regina Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News