Regina woman facing impaired driving charges after 3 car crash

A three-vehicle crash in Regina this spring that injured five people has led to charges against a city woman.

Police say two vehicles were stopped at a red light on April 2nd when a third one travelling at high speed rear-ended them.

The occupants of all three vehicles were hurt.

Muriel Janice Buffalo is facing a total of 15 charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The 52-year-old accused has been released and will appear in court July 12th.