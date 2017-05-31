Dash cam video of Tiger Woods roadside sobriety test shows him disoriented, slurring speech

Police in Jupiter, Fla., just released dash cam footage of Tiger Woods’ roadside sobriety test.

Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his car, which was pulled over on the side of the road, earlier this week. He was arrested and charged with with driving under the influence.

The video shows officers administering a slew of tests, including asking him to walk along the white line on the road.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods blames medication for DUI charge, says alcohol not a factor

Woods seems disoriented, slurs his speech, and tries to walk off during one of the tests. At one point, Woods asks police to remind him what he was doing.

A police report on the incident released on Tuesday said Woods had “extremely slow and slurred speech.”

According to the report, Woods was confused and asked how far he was from his Hobe Sound home.

The golfer released a statement on Monday saying alcohol was not a factor during the incident.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” he said.

“I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

WATCH: Tiger Woods Releases Statement

Woods, 41, lives in southern Florida and at the time of arrest he wasn’t far from his home.

Last month, Woods underwent a spinal fusion surgery that “went well.” It’ll take the golf legend about six months to recuperate, and he won’t be able to participate in any major golf competition for at least another year.

WATCH: Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods ‘needs our help’