May 29, 2017 11:56 am
Updated: May 29, 2017 11:57 am

Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges in Florida

By Senior National Online Reporter, Entertainment  Global News

Tiger Woods is seen his mugshot, taken on Monday, May 29.

Palm Beach Country Sheriff's Office
Tiger Woods, professional golfer and international celebrity, was arrested in Jupiter, Fla. Monday, charged with driving under the influence. It’s unclear whether Woods was accused of using alcohol or drugs before driving.

Woods was apprehended early Monday morning, and taken into custody around 3 a.m. ET.

Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods was released at 10:50 a.m. under his own recognizance. Bond payment amounts have not been revealed yet, nor have the circumstances of Woods’ release.

Woods, 41, lives in southern Florida, and at the time of arrest he wasn’t far from his home.

His full mugshot is below, courtesy of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiger Woods mugshot

Last month, Woods underwent a spinal fusion surgery that “went well.” It’ll take the golfing legend about six months to recuperate, and he won’t be able to participate in any major golf competition for at least another year.

“When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long,” he said in a statement in April.

This is a developing story…

