Suspect wanted after concrete thrown off Toronto overpasses in 3 separate incidents: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a suspect after concrete cinder blocks have been thrown off three Highway 401 overpasses in Toronto over the past week.

The first reported incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle was struck by falling debris.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a cinder block in a bag was thrown over the Progress Avenue bridge and ripped through a vehicle’s roof. It ended up in the back seat.

“It could have easily killed somebody… this is incredibly serious for us,” Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

Schmidt said two similar incidents were reported on Wednesday. The first one happened at 11:15 a.m. on the Yonge Street overpass. He said a witness saw the incident and described the suspect as a man. Hours later, another witness reported concrete falling over the Warden Avenue overpass and landing on the highway.

“(It’s) not just bricks, but full cinder block pieces of cement off of an overpass onto traffic below,” Schmidt said.

“The results can be absolutely deadly and catastrophic.”

He said anyone caught throwing debris off of an overpass could be charged with mischief and criminal negligence offences.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-235-4981.